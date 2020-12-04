November 22, 1960 - November 5, 2020
Carol Ann Slate passed away in her sleep on November 5, 2020. She was 59 years old.
Carol is survived by her loving husband Al Slate. She is also survived by her mother Arlene. Carol had 4 children: Michelle, Monica, Jenni, and her husband, Joseph, and Brad and his wife, Rachel. Her grandchildren are: Jared, Annabel, Hayden, Logan, Jackson, Wyatt, and Daphne.
Carol was born on November 22, 1960 in Portland, Oregon. She met Al Slate in 1978. They moved to La Pine, Oregon to raise their children. She liked to laugh and she was a very loving mother and wife. She most enjoyed being in the outdoors and spent lots of time gardening. The family spent many summers at the lakes in Oregon swimming and riding their Seadoo. She was loved very much and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.