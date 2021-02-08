Carol Ann "Cammy" May
June 13, 1945 - December 31, 2020
Cammy May was born June 13, 1945 in Seattle, WA. She married and had one son, Thomas. Her passion for caring for others, led her to a nursing career that lasted 40 years. She worked in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Charles Hospital. Her willingness to support families of critically ill infants allowed her to form deep, lasting bonds with many families in Central Oregon.
She was a world traveler; she loved hiking, skiing, biking, backpacking, and camping. Cammy was an avid photographer. Cammy died peacefully at home on December 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. Charitable contributions can be made in Cammy's name to the Ronald McDonald house in Bend, OR.