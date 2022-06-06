Caro was born in Eugene on September 9th, 1941 to Deryl and Alma Shelton. Her early years were spent in Eugene until the death of her father when she was seven years old. At that time, she moved to Stayton with her mom and younger sister, Betty. Caro began working in the fields around Stayton when she was ten years old, picking beans and strawberries.
Caro graduated from South Salem High School in 1959 and then attended the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!). At the end of her Freshman year, she met her future husband, Bob Hakala. Caro was an active member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated in 1963 with a French major and a Teaching degree. Caro and Bob were married in 1963 in Salem, Oregon. While Bob attended medical school, Caro taught a foreign language. They moved to Bend in 1976 with their three children, Rob, Todd, and Molly. While Bob practiced medicine at the Bend Memorial Clinic, Caro was busy raising the children. Caro also taught French and Spanish at Mountain View High school in the mid 80's.
Over the years, Caro was active in her church, Bible study, Allied Arts, quilting, Volunteers in Medicine, and Heart Warmers.
Bob and Caro celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in August 2021.
Caro's passions were her grandchildren, cooking, Oregon Duck Football, and serving others.
Caro is survived by her husband, Bob Hakala, her sister, Betty Ritchie of Vancouver Washington (Bill), children, Rob (Julie), Todd (Denise), and Molly Milby along with their eight grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, and Ellie Hakala (Rob's children), Katie, Jonathan, Tim Hakala (Todd's children), and Abby and Cameron Milby (Molly's children).
There will be a Celebration of Life at Westside Church on July 9th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Volunteers In Medicine.