The incredible life of Carl "Ted" Owens ended November 19, 2022 after sudden heart and kidney failure. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Ted was born August 14, 1936 in McAlester, Oklahoma to parents Clarence and Dorothy Owens. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1954 and Oregon College of Education in 1958. Ted raised two children with his first wife Gerry Scarborough and married Janet (Dietrichs) Darr in 1984, celebrating their 38th anniversary this year.
Ted's teaching career spanned 32 years starting at Myrtle Point High School and continued at Gresham High School where he taught English, geography and photography and coached baseball and women's golf. Ted retired in 1990 and pursued new, primarily self-taught hobbies including golf, golf clubmaking, woodworking, hunting, fishing and cooking.
After his wife Janet retired in 2000, they moved to Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond where they have lived for the past 21 years enjoying golfing, traveling the U.S. and Europe and hosting get-togethers for friends and family. His legacy will be felt by many former students, colleagues, friends and family who were recipients of his teaching, woodworking and cooking talents.
Besides his wife Janet, he is survived by daughter Judy Farless (Randy), son Richard (Candi), stepson Chris Darr (Rachel) and stepdaughter Taryn Darr (Thomas). He was a proud Papa to 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Per his wishes, no memorial service will be held. Donations can be made to: Brightside Animal Center in Redmond, OR or the Oregon Food Bank.