August 14, 1936 - November 19, 2022

The incredible life of Carl "Ted" Owens ended November 19, 2022 after sudden heart and kidney failure. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Ted was born August 14, 1936 in McAlester, Oklahoma to parents Clarence and Dorothy Owens. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1954 and Oregon College of Education in 1958. Ted raised two children with his first wife Gerry Scarborough and married Janet (Dietrichs) Darr in 1984, celebrating their 38th anniversary this year.