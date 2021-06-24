Carl Nordhal Monsen Jr.
July 21, 1945 - May 20, 2021
Monsen, Carl Nordhal, JR passed away peacefully at Bend Memorial Hospital on May 20, 2021 at the age of 75 of heart disease. A memorial celebration for Carl will be held at the home of his brother, Cliff Davis and wife, Gayle, of 4603 NW Quince Lane, Redmond, OR 97756 on Saturday, June 26 at 2pm. The family asks that friends join them, bringing favorite memories of Carl that we may share stories, laughter and tears to celebrate his life.
Carl was born on July 21, 1945 in Astoria, OR to Barbara Katherine (nee Sasnett) and Carl Nordahl Monsen, Sr. Both parents have preceded him in death. He attended Lewis & Clark Elementary School, Astoria Middle School, and graduated from Astoria High School where he played football, basketball, track and field. While in high school, Carl was the leading scorer on his intramural league championship team, and continued playing basketball, along with his brother Bill, while attending Clatsop Community College
Following college, he married Marsha Wohlfeil who preceded him in death. The couple had two daughters, Summer Monsen Silva and Misty Dawn Monsen (aka Devyn Ocean).
Living in Astoria, Carl worked for Georgia-Pacific Paper. He began as a lift driver and later advanced to manager of the Parts & Maintenance Department.
A significant chapter in Carl’s life was his long-term service in the Oregon chapter of the U. S. Army National Guard “Coms” (communication) Unit based out of Camp Rilea in Warrenton.
Carl was an avid water-sports participant. Following retirement, Carl devoted significant time to Astoria Scuba, teaching aspiring divers with a focus on diver safety. His insistence on safe diving followed his own beginner diver experience when a weight belt failed to release and he desperately fought his way to the surface, narrowly surviving.
Carl is survived by his long-time (29 year) friend and wife of 3 years, Billye Turner Monsen. The couple, introduced by his brother Cliff, has shared world travel, political differences, laughter and love. In addition to his daughters, Summer (Ryan) Silva of Camus, WA and Misty Monsen of Astoria, OR Carl is survived by brothers, Bill (Catherine) Monsen, of Honolulu, HI; Cliff (Gayle) Davis of Redmond, OR; six grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.