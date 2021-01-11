CARL ANTHONY BAILEY, a retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant and 20-year resident of Yuma, AZ, died December 26, 2020 at the age of 81 at the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma Arizona. Carl is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty and his children Kathleen Bailey, Carl Bailey, Jr. (Carrie), Karen Nelson (Lloyd) and Laura Slater (Danny), 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Carl was born in San Diego, CA on August 1, 1939 to Charles A. Bailey and Gertrude H. Leibundgut. He attended schools in Yuba City CA, Winnemucca NV and Reno NV. He earned two degrees simultaneously from Central Oregon Community College in Bend, OR., where he also taught in the Automotive Department for four years.
Carl joined the Marine Corps in 1956. He was a proud 20-year Marine, first stationed in Japan from 1957 through 1958 then proudly served two tours in Vietnam, first during 1966 through 1968 and again in 1972. During this time, he earned Rifle Expert, Pistol Expert, Commendation and Achievement Medals, was a member of The Flying Tigers, Death Rattlers, USMC Aviation, Marine Aircraft Group, Armed Forces Expeditionary Service, Vietnam Pop A Smoke and Veterans of Underage Military Service among others.
Carl and his family lived in many different cities during his time serving his country. Upon retiring from the USMC Carl and family resided for many years in Bend, OR. Carl worked in the automotive industry after retiring from the USMC. He owned an auto repair shop and was a master mechanic. He also owned and operated both a car sales and automotive transport business. Carl completely retired in 2001 at which time he and his wife Betty traveled for many years in their motorhome, visiting almost every state within the U.S. finally relocating to Yuma, Arizona.
Carl enjoyed many hobbies, his chief hobby being an avid gun enthusiast. He belonged to the High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma where he shot 400, 600 and 1,000 yards. He taught a Women’s Self Defense class in Yuma, AZ and Hunter Safety courses for children in Bend, OR. He has left behind many friends and valued each and every one.
Services for Carl will be held in Fernley, NV at a date to be determined and he will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, NV. A Celebration of Life for Carl will also be held in Yuma, AZ, depending on safety and restrictions, at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Carl’s name to St. Jude’s or the Christian Children’s Fund or any other charity for children of your choice. He loved the little children.
Our Glorious Hero in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, you can rest peacefully now, your tour is over. Semper Fi Marine.