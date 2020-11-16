Captain Kenneth (Ken) C. Hollemon USCG (Ret.)
July 1944-November 2020
Our dear Ken passed away on November 2nd from complications of Parkinson’s
disease.
Born in Madison Wisconsin to Kenneth and Gloria Hollemon, he grew up in Texas
and Arizona.
In 1966 Ken graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and began his more than 30 year career.
In 1967 while stationed in Seattle Washington he met the love of his life, Linda Eloranta on a blind date.
In 1968 they were married and began a life of true love, respect, incredible partnership and wonderful adventure lasting 51 years until Linda’s death in February of this year.
Ken retired from the Coast Guard achieving the rank of Captain. While commanding the Personnel and Payroll Center he was recognized as a key leader in gender integrating the Coast Guard and for this he was awarded many accolades.
He was highly educated (3 Masters Degrees) and well read, but most importantly he was one of the most loving, caring and generous people you would ever meet. He would frequently be seen doing random acts of kindness such as buying pizza for
all the fire stations, bringing donuts to the “tire guys” or simply telling people they mattered.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and friends who have surrounded both Linda and Ken over these last several years. Your loving care has meant the world to us.
Ken was preceded in death by the love of his life his wife Linda, and his parents Kenneth and Gloria Hollemon. He is survived by his brother Wray (Carol) Springfield, OR, sisters and brothers in law Elaine Kesey (Leonard) Eugene OR, Laraine Griffy Salem OR, Shirley Engel (Dennis) Sisters OR, nephews Aaron (Lauren) Redding CA, Alex Tennent Akron Ohio, niece McKenzie Upkes (Treven) Salem OR, and 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces.
To honor Ken, please do a random act of kindness in his name.