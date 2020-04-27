Cami Sue Meade
December 1, 1977 - March 31, 2020
Cami Sue Meade passed away in Redmond, Oregon on March 31, 2020, at 42 years of age. She was born to Linda Ayling and Joe Meade in Bend, Oregon on December 1, 1977.
Cami was a life-long resident of Oregon and loved the Bend area and Oregon coast. During her life, she would bring a breath of fresh air whenever she entered the room. As a child in Powell Butte, Cami developed a deep love for horses that was fostered during her time in peewee rodeo. As an adult, Cami loved cooking both personally and professionally. When she was in the kitchen, it became the center of the universe. She was her happiest when she was feeding family and friends.
Cami was a devoted young mother and her greatest loves are her children, Jamis Toliver and Jaylin Toliver. Cami created a home that became the fun, cool, safe, kid-zone where her children, family and friends would gather to laugh, cook and eat.
Cami suﬀered from rheumatoid arthritis that led to a struggle with addiction. A struggle that ultimately took her life.
Cami is survived by her children, Jamis Toliver and Jaylin Toliver; mother, Linda Ayling, Bend, OR; father, Joe Meade, Corrales NM; grandparents, Jerry and Bob Meade, Bend, OR; grandmother, Mary Lou Ayling, Bend, OR; brother, Jory Meade and sister-in-Law, Tami Meade and nieces, Ariana Jarvis (Meade) and Isabella Meade, Bend, OR; sister, Lindsay Peterson, Lake Oswego, OR; cousin, Brittney Williams and niece, London Hood, Bend, OR; and her partner, Jared Berg, Redmond, OR, and many, many friends in Oregon and beyond.