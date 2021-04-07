Cal Elshoff
1928 - 2021
After graduating from high school in Ohio and serving two years in the Navy, Cal came to Oregon where he earned two degrees from Oregon State, and met and married Alice Morgan, a marriage that persisted lovingly for 62 years. Together they moved to Bend in 1961 where Cal began teaching sophomore and advanced placement biology at Bend High. He thoroughly enjoyed his teaching and many of his former students remain friends today.
When not in the classroom he enjoyed running Oregon’s rivers in his McKenzie River drift boat, catching steelhead on the lower Deschutes on flies he tied himself, or hunting chukars with one of the dogs he trained himself.
He is predeceased by a son, Don, and daughter, Megan, and survived by his wife, loving daughter, Dana Howell, and a passel of grand and great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to a conservation group of choice or to Partners In Care.