Briona Stafford
Briona Stafford of Bend OR, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2021. She was 32.
Briona was born in Bend, OR. but lived in Prineville for most of her childhood. She moved to Bend when she was 16 years old to live with her aunt and uncle Darlene and Derek Austin. She later lived with her grandmother Dixie Smith for almost a decade before she passed away.
Briona earned her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from COCC but found her happiness working for Food 4 Less in Bend for many years. She loved to skydive, camp, fish, kayak, hike, listen to music, and spend time with her fur babies. She also loved to spend time with her grandmother Dixie Smith, her fiancé Austin Rose, and his wonderful family.
Briona was preceded in death by her parents Debby and Virgil “Bud” Stafford, and her grandfather Ron Smith. Briona is survived by her grandmother Dixie, her aunts Darlene and Dianne, 9 brothers and sisters, and many family members on the Stafford side of the family. She is also survived by her great Aunts and Uncles Pam and Paul Cook, Rex and Dana Chambers, and cousins Jamie, Jason, David, and Charles on her mother’s side of the family.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.