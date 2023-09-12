"Brick" Catherine Grace Brogan Logan
June 13, 1934 - September 4, 2023
Brick Logan died in her home September 5, 2023 of natural causes, surrounded by her six surviving children. She was utterly devoted to her faith, her large family, and her many friends. True to her name, Brick possessed quiet, incredible strength. She survived many great adversities, always carrying herself with amazing grace. Brick was a devout Catholic. She surely earned a fast track to heaven just by the fact that she parented actively everyday for 65 years, until the death of her special son Danny in 2020. She has cared for and been a steadfast blessing to all in her large family, her many circles of friends, and to others beyond.
Brick was a quiet bright light, often called Saint Brick, a title she rejected. She was traditional, faithful, and evolving beyond lesser ideas in the culture, motivated by love to listen, learn, and grow in accepting difference and supporting more of those on the margins; she lived the values of her faith. Her own hardships led her to greater service of others. Brick and Byron were at the vanguard of parents keeping children with Down's Syndrome at home rather than in institutions, their decision impacting lives and the culture well beyond our family.
Brick always said she didn't want to leave her home "until you have to carry me out." That wish came true. Twice.
In 2013, her children joyfully carried her out of her old home, to allow a new house to be built which would allow Brick and Danny to age in place alongside their same beloved neighbors.
And on Labor Day 2023, her children tearfully carried Brick out of her new home, after perhaps the hardest of her life's many labors concluded her journey here. In her last weeks, when her body was failing and she was seeing things the rest of us couldn't, her restless arms, heart, and mind wanted to continue praying, preparing food, giving service, and caring for children, loved ones, and strangers.
Brick is survived by her children: Elayne (Robert) Currie, Gregory (Terri) Logan, James Logan, Beverly Logan, Robert (Roxane) Logan, and Rose (Mike) Surgeon; also by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, with three more in the hopper. She is survived also by her sister, Josephine (Frank) McNamee, and sister-in-law, Sr. Joanne Logan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Byron Logan, their children, Francis, Daniel, baby Thomas, and Baby Girl; also by her parents John and Lelia Brogan, her brothers Thomas Brogan, Francis (Kay) Brogan, James (Arlien) Brogan, and sisters Agnes (Cletus) Annen, Margaret Brogan, Cecilia (Joseph) McNamee, and Bernadette (Harold) Brown.
September 23, 2023 services will honor this beloved woman: 9:30am Rosary and 10:00am funeral at St. Francis Church, followed by luncheon, all at 2450 NE 27th St, Bend OR 97701; 2:00pm Burial at Deschutes Memorial Garden. Donations in Brick's honor can be made to Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon, Special Olympics, St. Vincent DePaul, or Partners in Care.