Brian Y. Yamamoto
September 22, 1964 - March 20, 2020
Brian Y. Yamamoto, 29 year resident of Bend, passed away at his home. He was co-Manager of A&B Meat Market and the food truck Local Grindz. The business was closed due to ongoing health issues.
Brian was born in Frankfurt, Germany. In Los Angeles he earned his Black Belt in Judo and Kendo. Hawaii was his favorite place because he had numerous relatives and loved the warm beautiful beaches. Watching TV, bowling, ﬁ shing, traveling and eating seafood were some of the things Brian enjoyed.
Brian is survived by his parents, Allan & Helene Yamamoto; brother, Derek and family; sister, Diane Yamanaka and family. Locally, he is survived by his aunt, Georgiana; and uncle, Larry Nonemaker; and aunt, Diane Yamamoto.
No service will be held.