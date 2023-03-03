Brian Lauchlan was born to Archibald and Marion Lauchlan in Southern California on August 30, 1945. He grew up in Hermosa Beach, California where he took up surfing and anything beach. He attended Mira Costa High School and was on the varsity golf team and in ski club. He went on to El Camino College for his AA and, no surprise, played on the golf team. He received his BA from Cal State at Long Beach and his Masters in 1972 at the University of California at Long Beach, while working his first math teaching job in Downey, California.
Brian married Kathleen Rooney in Redondo Beach August 9, 1969 and honeymooned in a place called 'Oregon'. After living for 3 years in Manhattan Beach, they moved to Oregon, where they had opted for the beauty of trees, rivers and lakes over asphalt, traffic and crowds. They lived in the Willamette Valley for two years before making the permanent move to Bend in 1974, where he took a position teaching math at Cascade Jr. High. He and Kathy also welcomed Christi Eileen in 1975 and Kyle Scott in 1978 to the family. The kids learned to ski early and soon left Dad and Mom in the snow dust. Summers were spent with dear friends up at the Metolius arm of Round Butte, camping in the Cascades, fishing, trips to the coast and road trips back to Southern California to see family and friends.
While teaching in Bend, Brian received his counseling credential and eventually his secondary-education administration credential. His Bend/LaPine career took him from Cascade to Pilot Butte Middle School to Bend Sr. High School, and 3 years working as Curriculum Director for the district. In 1997, he became principal of High Desert Middle School. He fully retired from HDMS in 2005. That's when the real travel started. Italy, Greece, Polynesia and fun golf trips with friends. Annual trips to various destinations in Mexico started in the early 90's with the kids.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Kathy; daughter Christi (Jason) Solheim; son Kyle (Marni); grandkids Nate, Jacob, Kait, Hunter and Tucker; nephews Michael (Dana) Lauchlan, Gary Jr. (Tiffany) Lauchlan and Christopher (Danika) Bucka, and nieces Megan (Timothy) Bellomo and Lauren (Brandon) Stark. Brian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.
He and Kathy had just returned from a trip to the Yucatan when he became ill. He was in the care of Hospice angels, who kept his journey in comfort and peace to leave us.
A Life Celebration Reception will be held 11:00 a.m. April 1st at Aspen Hall in Shevlin Park. Happy memories and Aloha shirts welcome!