August 30, 1945 - December 30, 2023

Brian Lauchlan was born to Archibald and Marion Lauchlan in Southern California on August 30, 1945. He grew up in Hermosa Beach, California where he took up surfing and anything beach. He attended Mira Costa High School and was on the varsity golf team and in ski club. He went on to El Camino College for his AA and, no surprise, played on the golf team. He received his BA from Cal State at Long Beach and his Masters in 1972 at the University of California at Long Beach, while working his first math teaching job in Downey, California.