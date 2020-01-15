August 20, 1939 - December 30, 2019

Bonnie Katherine Ward, 80, of Powell Butte, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the St. Charles Hospital in Redmond, Oregon.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Powell Butte Christian Church (13720 SW Highway 126 – Powell Butte). Pastor Trey Hinkle will officiate. There will be a light reception following the service at the church. To light a candle for Bonnie or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com

Bonnie was born on August 20, 1939 in Marshalltown, Iowa to J.C. and Della Louise (Coffin) Clark. She graduated from Newport Harbor High School in California in 1957. She went on to the University of Santa Barbara in California where she studied history and education, graduating with a teaching degree. Bonnie was a middle school teacher in southern California for three years. Then she went on to become a rancher’s wife in Central Oregon. She married Gary Ward in 1962 and they had two girls, Sandi and Wendi.

She loved singing in the Praise Band at the Powell Butte Christian Church, leading women’s Bible studies, mentoring/volunteering at Full Circle Ministries, gardening, ranch work, the Lord’s Acre’s Sale and being the historian at her church.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Ward; and her father, J.C. Clark.

She is survived by her mother, Della Clark who is 98 years old; brother, Gary (Judy) Clark; daughters, Sandi (Rob) English and Wendi (Jeff) Christensen; four grandchildren, Cade, Cameron, Caleb and Selbie.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s name to Kingdom Work Ministries International through Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 3168 NE 3rd St., Prineville, Oregon 97754. (541) 416-9733