Bonnie June Snyder
January 19, 1950 - August 17, 2023
A devoted wife, loving mother and beloved grandmother, Bonnie June Snyder, 73, passed away on August 17th, 2023, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon after suffering a severe stroke.
Bonnie was born on January 19th, 1950 in Portland, Oregon to Lloyd Lee Cannaday and June Isabell (nee Vaughan) Cannaday, but moved to Newberg, Oregon in 1959, where she and her siblings grew up on a 9 acre farm. She had fond memories of raising chickens and rabbits, and milking the family cow. But she really loved Old Dan, a brown work horse the neighbors had given the family when they moved to Newberg. Bonnie used to ride him bareback, and everyone agreed he belonged to her. Bonnie loved animals, "more" she would say "than most people!"
Bonnie was 19 when she met Roy, the love of her life. They dated for a period of time, but in the end, separated and married other people. It wasn't until a chance encounter in 1987, that they reunited and forged a union that would last the rest of her life.
Bonnie and Roy lived together in Oregon until 1991 when they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Roy had lived in the area briefly and when he described it to Bonnie, they both agreed to give it a try. After only a few months, they decided that Colorado wasn't for them, and they moved back to Oregon where they rented an apartment in Tigard until they married on February 9th, 1993 and bought a house in Newberg.
In the fall of 1996 they once again quit their jobs and decided to relocate, this time moving to Bend, Oregon where Roy worked for Chapman-Huffman Incorporated, and Bonnie worked for Fuqua Homes. In January 1998 Bonnie joined Roy at Chapman-Huffman and they both worked there until retiring in December 2019.
Bonnie was a loving mother and proud of her three daughters, Holly, Donna, and Laura. She was selfless in the sacrifices she made to ensure their needs were met and enrolled them in swim lessons from an early age. She watched them progress from swim lessons, to swim team, to water polo players, and she was always there with her support and to cheer them on.
Bonnie didn't have many hobbies, but enjoyed RV camping, which was something she did for most of her adult life.
Bonnie is survived by husband, Roy Snyder of Bend, daughters: Holly (Alan) Charleboix of La Pine, Donna (John) Hoffman of Depoe Bay, and Laura Avery of Newberg. She is also survived by siblings: Opal Hunt of Rogue River, Herbietta Jane (Rusty) Heater of Newberg, Evelyn Parlette of Newberg, Lloyd (Margaret) Cannaday of Roseburg, Ray (Rhonda) Cannaday of Boring, Wayne (Beckie) Cannaday of Newberg, Terry Cannaday of Newberg, Jeannine Cannaday of Newberg, and Martha (Jim) Brown of Bend and five grandchildren: Abigail Tanneberg of Coulee City, Washington, Jason Avery of Depoe Bay, Sean and Shelby Charleboix of La Pine, and Jacob Hoffman of Depoe Bay.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as siblings Fern Roady and Richard [Dick] Cannaday.
As per Bonnie's wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
Please visit https://www.deschutesmemorial.com/obituaries/Bonnie-June-Snyder?obId=28771353#/obituaryInfo to share a memory.