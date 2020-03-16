May 7, 1936 - Mar. 4, 2020

Arrangements: Autumn Funerals, Redmond 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net

Services: A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:30 P.M. at the Redmond VFW 491 S.W. Veterans Way, Redmond, Oregon 97756.