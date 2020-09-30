BJ Jackson
January 3, 1928 - September 6, 2020 BJ Jackson and his son Danny moved to bend in 1967, where he worked at the Burlington Railroad (BNSF) from 1949 to 1979, as a conductor.
He served our country in Germany for 2 years! While in Germany, he met his wife, who was in a German concentration camp at the time. After meeting Alexandria (Anne) Bigdornia, they hit it off and got married. It was Love at first sight! After he got out of the service, him and his wife moved to The Dalles, Oregon, and they stayed married until 1965.
BJ and his son, Danny moved to Bend were he started work at the Bend Madras Local. When working at the Local, BJ got injured and broke his leg in 13 different places, that is when BJ decided to take it easy and retire. It took him about a year or so to recover from his injury, but after his recovery, he decided to enjoy life by bicycling, skiing, and exploring the world.
BJ loved and went to Europe 3 different times with his friends, traveling by bicycle to explore and enjoy what the world had to offer. BJ loved to travel great distances on a bicycle, from Bend to The Dalles, from Spokane to Canada and all the way back. He made a lot of friends along his trips and many memories as well.
Friends is something BJ always cherished, he loved to make friends everywhere he went. He frequently stopped at the Jackson Corner in Bend, a coffee shop/restaurant, where he made quite of few friends. I think BJ had more friends than he could count, friends who miss and love him everyday! If BJ was here today, he probably would love to take one last bicycle trip in Europe, say hello and goodbye to all his friends, and just cherish the times he had with each and every person, friend, and family member in his life!
Dear dad, We love and miss you everyday, as we know your in a better place. We will always cherish our memories with you, your sense of adventure and hard determination you taught us. Just know that you are in our hearts everywhere we go and we will be thinking of you as we take our own journeys in life, no matter were we go!
Rest in Peace Dad.
Love your two sons, Danny and David and daughter, Judy and Kerie.