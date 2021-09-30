Billy Ray Hedger
November 4, 1941 - August 17, 2021
Bill Ray Hedger was reunited with his wife Fawn on August 17, 2021. Bill passed as he wished, in his home, where his wife also passed just four and a half months ago. Bill was born on November 4th, 1941 in his grandmother’s home in Bend to Cecil and Lois Hedger. Bill was raised in Bend with his older brother Paul, attending elementary to high school. Bill spent the majority of his life in Bend, only leaving in the late 60’s where he moved to Lebanon working for Willamette Industries. In Lebanon is where he welcomed his only child Deborah in 1971 with his then wife.
In the mid 1980’s, Bill decided to move back to Bend where he continued to work for Willamette Industries until the mills were permanently closed. On November 14, 1994 he married Fawn Deardorff in a private ceremony in Depoe Bay, Oregon. They remained married until Fawn’s passing in April. Together they enjoyed working in their backyard planting seasonal flowers and enjoying as much outdoor time as they could. He loved to grill outdoors even after colder weather came. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his wife and their dog Reka.
After the mill closure, Bill went on to attend barbering school and was able to work alongside his wife in their home salon for many years. Bill had a small but loyal clientele and enjoyed chatting with his customers. He would personally pick up some customers of his wife’s that could not drive, even running small errands for them before taking them home. During his life, he was able to visit such places as California, Nevada, Mexico, Idaho, Virginia, Washington D.C., and twice to Hawaii. Recently, he and his brother Paul would enjoy weekly outings for breakfast followed by several games of cribbage. He was always eager to teach someone how to play, including his caregiver that would play with him on a daily basis.
Bill was definitely one to satisfy his sweet tooth. His favorite pecan pie was an annual must have for his birthdays and holidays. His wife would make him one each year for his birthday and when she no longer could, Jodee kept the tradition going. He loved peanut butter milkshakes from Dandy’s and it would be the first place he and Debbie would go when she came to visit.
Bill is survived by his brother Paul, of Bend, his daughter Deborah of Herndon, VA, step-daughter Jodee, grandsons Derrick and Xander of DuPont, WA, stepson Cody (Darcy), grandchildren Gretchen and Eamon of Bend, his niece Ronda (Duane) and their son Justin (Kenzie) also of Bend. He is also survived by his dog Reka who is now living with Jodee. Bill’s wife Fawn preceded him in death, and also did his parents and nephew Kenneth.
A special thanks to Bill’s neighbors and friends, especially Cathy Staley and Glenda Mae Peters, as well as Holly Green and the ladies at High Lakes Care Homes who took great care of Bill in his final months. Bill requested no services to be held.