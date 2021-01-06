Bill Snider passed away December 19, 2020 at his home in Bend, Oregon surrounded by his family. Bill was born July 19, 1932 in Alpena, Michigan to James E. Snider and Laura Goodrich. At age 14 his family moved to Gilchrist, Oregon. Bill’s father worked for the Gilchrist family in Michigan and came to Gilchrist to help with the sawmill. Bill attended Gilchrist High School. In 1950, Bill went into the United States Air Force where he was a medic. He was in the Korean War from late 1951 to 1952. After leaving Korea, he was stationed in Clovis, New Mexico. He married his wife Geraldine Harrigan on December 13, 1952. They were married 68 years. Bill was discharged from the Air Force as Staff Sergeant in 1953.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt and camp as well as going out shooting with his brothers. His greatest passion was his cars. His love affair with cars began when he was about sixteen and he drove his parents back to Michigan for a visit. He drove back home with his dad in the back seat and his mother up front. He was known to have the cleanest vehicles in town, inside and out.
Bill worked in several sawmills after he got out of the Air Force. He then went to work for Healy’s Furniture in the Bargain House, located on Lava street next to the old fire station. After Healy’s closed, he went to work for the City of Bend in the street department. During the winter when he was plowing snow from the roads, Bill would keep track of all the mailboxes he knocked over. After he retired, Bill and Jerry would travel around the United States. Cars were still his passion. He belonged to the Central Oregon Old Car Club, winning many awards with his 1965 Plymouth Belvedere. Bill was a founding member of the High Desert Muzzle Loaders and the Grizzly Mountain Long Rifle Club. Bill really enjoyed going out and competing with the old rifles.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; James and Laura. Brothers; Jim, Lester Lee and Howard. Sisters; Lorene, Neva, and Shirley. Son in law Ken Carpenter. Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years Jerry, daughter Kim, son David and daughter in law Lisa, granddaughter Laura and grandson in law Ben. Also, a very dear family friend; Patti.
At Bill's request no services will be held. A celebration of Bill’s life for family and friends will take place later this summer. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon or The Shepherd's House.