March 8, 1931 - November 14, 2019
Beverly Gaskins, age 88, passed away on November 14, 2019. She is survived by her sons Curtis Cuffel (Barbara) and Stephen Cuffel (Maraed Walsh), grandchildren Allie Cuffel (Wyatt Norris), Chris Cuffel (Amber), and Katy Cuffel, and greatgrandchildren Tegan Cuffel and Adric Cuffel.
Beverly was born in Portland, Oregon to Alice and Richard Withycombe and spent her childhood in Bend and McMinnville, eventually raising her children in Portland.
Through her life she was an avid volunteer with the Assistance League and later Habitat for Humanity. While raising her sons she went back to college and earned a degree in anthropology. She was an outdoor enthusiast, sharing her love of hiking, skiing, golfi ng, and biking with her boys and grandchildren. She participated in many Cycle Oregon bike rides while in her 70s, heli-skiing, and traveling around the world.
Bev was also an active member of the Multnomah Athletic Club. She was an avid reader and shared her many books with family and friends.
After retiring to Black Butte and then Bend, in her later years she spent her free time enjoying the company of friends and family, quilt making, playing bridge, and practicing tai chi. Beverly was proud of her pioneer ancestry, tracing it back to the 1838 Oregon settlers.
Beverly was predeceased by husbands Hal Cuffel and Wayne Gaskins, her sister Marilyn Weller, and brother Richard Withycombe. She will remain an inspiration to her family and friends, a matriarch whose practicality and familial devotion will be dearly missed. As will her cookies.