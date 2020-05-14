Beverly “Bev” Lone (Cheshire) Nase of Sunriver, OR
July 27, 1936 - May 8, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Nase family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Services: No formal Services are planned.
Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care: www.partnersbend.org 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend Oregon 97701 541-382-5882 OHSU Parkinson Center of Oregon and Movement Disorders Program, South Waterfront 3303 SW Bond Ave Building 1, 8th Floor, Portland, OR 97239 (503) 494-7230 https://www.ohsu.edu/ brain-institute/parkinsons-disease-and-movement-disorders?utm_ source=gmb&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=7097ea6d-4257-5fd69b94-7198034f0d15