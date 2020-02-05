June 1, 1927 - January 31, 2020
Betty June Cimino, 92, of Bend, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020, after an amazing day of clarity and celebration with her family.
Born June 1, 1927, in Sacramento, California, she was the daughter of Joe Lutzy and Hortense (Peggy) Haro.
She is survived by her six children, John (Darci), Michael (Ardith), Paul (Lisa), Tim (Marianna), Mary (Greg), Toni (Wade); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and extended family.
Betty was a long-time resident of Bend, Oregon, where she loved living since leaving her hometown of Sacramento, California, in the mid 1970s. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many. Betty enjoyed raising her family, cooking, entertaining, and gardening. She was respected and sought out for her words of wisdom. Many who knew her appreciate her skill in shopping till you drop.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Caring Homes of Bend, and Partners In Care Hospice.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Holy Communion Church, 1245 SE 3rd Street, Bend, Oregon.
It was Betty’s wish and the family’s that instead of flowers, a donation to Partners in Care Hospice, www.partnersbend.org/donation/ or the Asante Foundation-Children’s Miracle Network, www.asantefoundation.org/donate/ would be greatly appreciated.