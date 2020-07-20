Betty Jean Vargus
April 3, 1936 - July 11, 2020
Betty Jean Vargus, age 84, entered heaven’s gates on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born to the late Ernest “Dutch” and Eunice (Joslin) Robinson on April 3, 1936, in Van Buren, Arkansas.
Betty enjoyed spending time gardening, reading and playing BINGO (her favorite hobby). Her true joy was her family, especially when they came to visit.
Betty was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Walter Vargus; and her daughter, Vicky Lynn Iselin. She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Jack) Donovan; two daughters, Debra (John) Proto and Susan (Chris) Strong; her son, Kurt Iselin; seven grandchildren, Rick Lewis, James (Kori) Lewis, Matt Proto, Amanda Strong, Jennifer Strong, Justin (Kathleen) Iselin and Hilary Harris; 11 great-grandchildren: Tallan Lewis, Marty Lewis, Ava Lewis, Zoey Lewis, Luna Lewis, Linzey Proto, Haley Proto, Arret Heart, Maynard Wheeler, Ryker Wheeler, and Gage Wheeler.
A private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PartnersInCare Home Health & Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at deschutesmemorialchapel.com.