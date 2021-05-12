Bert Swift
April 17, 1931 - April 23, 2021
Bert H. Swift Ph.D. passed away peacefully and swiftly on Friday April 23rd 2021 a few days after celebrating his 90th birthday.
Bert was born in Ballard, Seattle, the fourth child of Mary and Ethelbert Swift , of Seattle. Bert collected college degrees and had a passion for reading and learning. Bert’s career ran the gamut from pumping gas, parking cars, greasing trucks, and canning salmon, to acting as Director of the Graduate School Program in Health Care Administration at the University of Maryland. Bert’s community service continued into retirement as one of the founders of High Desert Village, a community group to support the aging, President of the Archeological Society of Central Oregon, and supporting efforts to improve trails and restore habitat at Todd Lake.
Bert’s approach to life was “don’t sweat the small stuff ” and he loved music, dancing, travel, craft beer, and cars. He played many instruments, enjoyed Karaoke and singing in choral groups, and loved to dance, especially with his favorite dance partner, wife Carol. Bert traveled around the globe with friends and family and was looking to many more international adventures. Bert was staunchly independent and was walking 10 miles per week, living alone, driving, and handling his own affairs until the day he died.
Bert is survived by his four daughters Jennifer, Cathy, Stephanie, and Roberta; sons in-law Andy and David; and grandchildren Selina and Leander. He will be missed by his nephews and nieces and their families and by his many friends - both new and old - from Bend, Oregon; Alexandria Virginia; and Seattle, Washington. Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carol L. Swift , his parents Ethelbert and Mary Swift , his siblings Claude, Marilyn, and Sue, and nephews Randy and Bob.
A celebration of life will be announced to friends and family. His remains will be scattered in Puget Sound by his family, according to his wishes.
A celebration of life will be announced to friends and family. His remains will be scattered in Puget Sound by his family, according to his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Discover Your Forest's Todd Lake Project