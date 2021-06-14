Bernard Raymond Shapen
January 23, 1930 - April 7, 2021
Bernard R. Shapen (“Bernie”), passed away in Bend, OR at age 91. He was born Bernard Schapendonk in Chicago to Nicholas and Loretta Schapendonk, who changed their surname to Shapen in 1945.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia Shapen of Bend; son Rodney (Amy) Shapen of Bend; son Kevin (Della) of Post, OR, and daughter Therasa (Keith) Brandt of Bend. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Zane, Ian, Eva, Morgan, Parker, and Victoria.
Bernie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, discharging in1953. Prior to his service, Bernie worked as a landscaper in Griffith Park in the City of Los Angeles, and continued with the City of LA driving a street sweeper for 30 years. He retired in 1980 and moved the family to Bend.
Bernie was immersed in hot rod culture growing up in Southern California. He had a passion for automobiles for his entire life, owning many classic cars over the years. The cars were both beautiful and functional, and were driven to car shows across the country with Virginia at his side navigating.
Bernie and Virginia enjoyed many trips and drives. Annual summer road trips during their boys’ growing up years made many good memories. Bernie got a kick out of hosting family and friends in Bend and sharing the beauty of the area with others. Bernie never met a stranger who didn’t end up a friend. He was a “character” and used many funny and unique sayings remembered by his family with a smile.
Contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Bend. Visit the guest book at www.niswongerreynolds.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.