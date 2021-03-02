Bennie Edward Oatman
July 17, 1932 - February 19, 2021
After a rich, full life, Bennie Edward Oatman passed away of natural causes at the age of 88.
Bennie was born July 17, 1932 in the Texas Panhandle to Sallie and I.H. Oatman. His family moved to Bend Oregon when he was a child. Married to Eileen June Oatman for 63 years, Bennie was a family man, devoting his time and energy to creating an exciting environment for his wife and three children.
Joining the Air Force in 1950, Bennie was stationed in New Mexico (with the Nuclear Commission). After his Air Force duty, Bennie worked various jobs in construction and mills and working on a logging train in North-Central Oregon. He built planes at Boeing in Washington, as well as working to construct Round Butte Dam in Central Oregon. He finished his career in a job at the Bend School District where he did plumbing and heating.
In recent years, Bennie could be heard saying “we played with the kids!” And Bennie & Eileen did just that. His children were privileged to grow up in a family that did everything together: Camping, water skiing, trips to the Oregon Coast.
His creative energy led to a lifetime of memories and achievements. Building kites, whistles from green willow branches, and stilts for us to play with together. He built solar panels before most people had ever heard of them. He created a system where house water was heated by a wood stove. When he was building a woodshed out of lodgepole pine, he went to the extraordinary step of splitting his own shakes for the roof.
Bennie and Eileen retired in their fifties, traveling in a motorhome to all the continental states, except Maine. They spent decades on the road - Bennie would sing the Johnny Cash song: “I’ve been everywhere, man...” - and he had.
Bennie lived his Christian faith. Baptizing believers in a creek; his faith seen in action, setting an example for those around him.
Preceding Bennie in death was his wife Eileen, brothers Jerry and Joe, and sister Wanda. Bennie is survived by his son Nick and wife Carol, daughter Roxie and husband Ray, son Neal and wife Linda, sisters Ginger and Sherry, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.