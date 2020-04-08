Ben P. Ridenour of Redmond, OR
Aug 13, 1962 - Mar. 27, 2020
Arrangements: Arrangements entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel, 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.com
Services: Services pending at this time.
