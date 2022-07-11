February 4, 1938 - May 13, 2022
Beatrice F. Youngs, 84, a former longtime resident of the Bend community, late of Portland, died Friday morning, May 13, 2022 at Laurel Parc at Bethany Retirement Community.
Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory. The Immediate Family will have a Graveside Service that will be held at the Cliffside Cemetery, 15635 S.E. Ten Eyck Road in Sandy, Oregon at an undetermined date.
Beatrice (Bea) Faye Youngs was born February 4, 1938 in Alamosa, Colorado, the daughter of the late Roy Ditmore and Ethel (Green) Ditmore. She was raised and received her education in Culver, having been a graduate of Culver High School Class of 1956.
She was united in marriage to Richard John Youngs on September 4th, 1956 in McMinnville. They celebrated 36 years of marriage until Richard passed away in Bend. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ethel Ditmore; by her three brothers, LeRoy, Dennis and Kenneth Ditmore and her son, Richard "Rich" Youngs.
Her life story changed over time. Bea played many roles in others' lives - loving daughter, kind sister, loyal wife, devoted mother, intentional grandmother, wonderful mother-in law, and even recently proud great grandmother. When she was 18 she married her high school sweetheart, Rich. Soon after that Richard Lee was born and then fifteen months later Terry Ray was born. Six years later she welcomed Michael John into the family! Bea lived in the Bend community from 1970 until August 2021. She worked as a secretary to the Dean at Central Oregon Community College in Bend for twenty years. Bea then worked as a realtor in the real estate industry for Sunriver Village Properties. She loved her home in Bend and would spend hours landscaping in her backyard. She loved having a cup of hot tea on her back porch looking at the mountains and hearing the birds.
When looking back at her life one can say without a doubt she lived it fully. Whether it was chasing after her three boys; having the urge to oil paint and stopping everything to go find the perfect landscape; sitting in silence on the river waiting for her next fish; or even traveling around the world and stopping for limoncello after a day full of exploring architecture. She was a devoted Christian and was always so confident in whatever Jesus' plan was for her life.
Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Karen Youngs, Mike and Laurie Youngs and her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bob Mattingly.
Also surviving are her five grandchildren and their spouses, Dylan Youngs, Texas; Alana and George Braudaway, Shayna and Andrew Stoker, Rachelle and Nic Parker, and Nicole Youngs; her six great-grandchildren, Goldie and August Parker; Dean Stoker and Weston, George, II. and Sophia Braudaway and several nieces and nephews. She was the matriarch of the Youngs family and while she will be missed dearly, we are so thankful for the role she played in all of our lives.
