Beatrice “Bea” Mae King of Bend, OR
April 14, 1932 - February 13, 2021
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the King family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book
Beatrice “Bea” Mae King of Bend, OR
April 14, 1932 - February 13, 2021
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the King family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search