Bea was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 13,1945, to Lynn and Paul Latenser. The family then moved to Spokane, Washington. Bea graduated high school at John R Rogers in 1963 and shortly after moved to California where she met Sheldon Kroeker and married. They had two children, Erin Lynn Kroeker in 1970 and James Henry Kroeker in 1971. The family moved to Redmond in 1972. Bea waitressed and drove school buses until settling in with the Redmond Post office where she retired after 30 plus years of service. In 1989, Bea and her children adopted a baby girl, Kara Joye, to complete their family. In 2013 she married Olaf Bolken and moved to Terrebonne. Bea loved her Lord, her family and friends. She loved to dance, take road trips and go antiquing and feeling the sun on her skin. She was a devoted CASA advocate. She had a heart with enough room for everyone and was loved by all that knew her. A true blessing to us all. She will be deeply missed and will forever live in our hearts. She is survived by her three children, Erin Kroeker, (Cyndi) of Redmond, James Kroeker of Sedalia, Missouri, and Kara Fields (Shane Jr) of Redmond; her husband, Olaf Bolken of Terrebonne; her three bonus children, Trygve Bolken (Sydney) of Bend, Torfinn Bolken (Michelle) of Terrebonne and Tove Bolken (Duane) of Keizer; siblings Paul Latenser Jr (Sharon), Dianne Jacobs, Dorothy Jacobs, Jeffery Latenser, Rosemary Akers (Dave); and her grandchildren, Jameson Kroeker of Redmond, Christopher Wells, Elliot and James Kroeker of Sedalia, Missouri, Alex, Trae and Matilda of Central Oregon. Celebration of Life will be held January 21, 2023, 1pm at the Terrebonne Grange Hall.