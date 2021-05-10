Barbara Lorene Stokoe
November 20, 1939 - April 22, 2021
Barbara Lorene Stokoe of Redmond passed away April 22, 2021. Barb was born and raised in Bend, by parents George & Margaret Stokoe and lived her entire life in Central Oregon. She became a hair stylist, owning and operating “Barb’s Hair Chalet” for over 20 years, and continued to cut hair into her 70s. She especially loved the social aspect of her profession, becoming friends with many of her clients and co-workers. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor.
Throughout her life, Barb enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, crafting, and buying lots of shoes! But her most favorite pastime was watching her beloved Ducks play football, dressed in her Duck gear and wrapped in her Duck blanket! She was much loved and will be deeply missed.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, brothers David & Toby Stokoe, son Jon Paxton, and daughter Marci Paxton. She is survived by her son Guy Paxton (Lisa), 4 grandsons, and 2 greatgrandchildren. At her request, no funeral service will be held.