Barbara Kolbus
July 14, 1939 - April 17, 2021
Barbara Kolbus was called home to be in the presence of the Lord on April 17, 2021.
Born in Yakima, WA to Lillian V. (Frankson) and Verne E. McAulay July 14, 1939, Barbara grew up in Walla Walla, WA. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1957, and on May 12, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Kolbus. After Robert’s discharge from the U.S. Air Force, the couple moved to Silicon Valley, CA where they raised their two children, daughter Vicki and son Brian.
In 1985, Barbara and Robert moved to Bend, OR and purchased a pet store, which they owned and operated until Robert began his three-year battle with cancer in 1993.
Barbara loved visiting and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, taking trips with friends to Alaska, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, The Holy Land, and on a cruise in the Baltic Sea. She was also an avid pickleball player.
Barbara was a long-time member of the Foundry Church of Bend, where she served as Deaconess and on various committees. She also volunteered for Partners In Care Hospice since 1997 and on her HOA Board of Directors. Possessing a generous spirit, Barbara donated to numerous causes that touched her heart.
Barbara was a kind and selfless person, a loving mother and grandmother, and a devoted friend to many. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her daughter Vicki, grandsons Chris and Kevin, son Brian, daughter-in-law Suzy, sister Marilyn, brother-in-law Dale, sister Kathy, brother-in-law Lance, nephew Chris and family, and sister-in-law Gretta.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will take place at the Foundry Church of Bend Saturday, June 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are greatly appreciated. Please send donations to Partners In Care Hospice of Bend, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.