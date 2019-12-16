February 13, 1930 - December 9, 2019

Barbara died peacefully at Partners in Care Hospice house in Bend, Oregon.

Born in Los Angeles, Barbara grew up loving the colors of the landscape and all the colors of her crayons. Art seemed all around in her family. The need to draw and paint and to explore followed her throughout her life.

Barbara graduated Glendale high school and Glendale Community College with an associate degree. She became a flight hostess and later, a secretary for Trans World Airlines, and then returned to college to study all the art classes available. She became a member of the “Firehouse Gallery Artist Co-Op” in Pasadena, California in the 1960s.

It was a big event for Barbara to be asked to join a life drawing and color theory class given by renowned color “wizard”, Guy McCoy. Barbara studied with him for two and a half years.

Barbara taught painting and “found art” classes for Glendale City Art Center in Brand Park. She moved to Alamo, California and obtained the California Life Credential to teach adult-education art classes for the San Ramon United School District.

In 1973, Barbara and six other artists joined a partnership to form the Forge Patio Art Gallery in Layette, CA. She managed the gallery until moving to Bend, Oregon in 1986. Barbara exhibited with Earthworks in their three galleries along the coast and in several galleries in Bend. A first prize in a statewide competition for her watercolor was a point

of great pride.

Bend has been the beneficiary of many important projects Barbara helped see to fruition including First Friday Art Walk and 22 years of COCC’s Art in Action class. Barbara believed in art education to its utmost, and shared her love of art generously with Bend and Central Oregon.

Barbara is survived by her amazing husband of 66 years, Ruel A. Speck, and their twin sons, Randal G. and Marshall C. Speck. In Barbara’s words, “My family’s travels together made for a beautiful life.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s name to the First Methodist Church of Bend.

A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Bend December 19 at 11:00am.