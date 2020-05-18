Barbara J. MacMillan
July 5,1938 - April 16, 2020
Barbara Jean Pinkerton was born to Roy and Ruth Pinkerton in Oakland, California, she joined sister Ann. Her early childhood was spent in Carmel and Mill Valley, California. Her family moved to Sacramento during World War II where brother Jim was born. In her childhood, she was severely injured when hit by a cement truck. Barbara attended El Camino High School and graduated in 1955.
Barbara attended U of O and joined Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Active in campus affairs, she majored in General Social Studies with an emphasis in Government. Her junior year, she was elected President of Associated Women. She graduated with honors in 1959, moved to Washington DC and worked for the State Department. In 1961, she was posted to the U.S. Embassy in Paris, France and worked for the CIA. While in France, she enjoyed traveling widely in Western Europe.
In the winter of 1962, high school friend, Paul MacMillan visited Barbara in Paris. They both realized they meant a great deal to each other and became engaged. Barbara returned to the U.S. in April 1963. In August, they were married in the church where they met 10 years before and then moved to Corvallis where Paul completed his M.S. Barbara enjoyed working in the office of International Student Affairs at OSU.
They moved to New Jersey, where Paul continued his graduate studies, Barbara worked with foreign students and their son Brian was born in 1966. Paul earned a Ph.D., and the family moved to southern Indiana where Paul taught Biology for 32 years at Hanover College and daughter Ann was born in 1970. Barbara was a stay-at-home-mom for 6 years, volunteering in church, campus and community activities. When both children were in school, Barbara earned a Master’s degree in Counseling and enjoyed working with people in southern Indiana for 21 years.
They retired to Bend in 2001, where Barbara became active in OLLI, AAUW, PEO and book clubs. They both read in the SMART program and enjoyed exploring Central Oregon. They participated in the First Presbyterian church and traveled extensively in the U.S. with family and internationally together. Brian died in 2008.
Barbara developed cancer in 2014; that limited their travels and slowly wore her down. The family thanks the staff in Memory Care at Touchmark for their wonderful support and the staff in Hospice House (Partners In Care) for their final care.
She is survived by husband, Paul; daughter, Ann; brother, Jim Pinkerton; daughter-in-law, Sandy; and grandchildren, Becky and Robby.
Gifts in memory of Barbara may be made to Partners In Care Bend, and First Presbyterian Church. A memorial service for Barbara will be held later.