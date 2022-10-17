Barbara Mary (Lafek) Hrubesky, 79, died on October 6, 2022, in Bend, after a quiet and valiant battle with lung cancer. Born on June 15, 1943, to the late Agnes (Kocha) and Anton Lafek in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Barbara grew up at what was then the edge of town, and graduated from West High School in Green Bay in 1961. Her young adulthood included adventures in Miami and San Francisco before marrying Walter Hrubesky on January 2, 1970, and moving to Chicago to start a family. She worked at various companies as a secretary, word processor, and administrative assistant for many years in Chicago and Los Angeles. Upon retiring to Bend in 2007, she joined the Newcomers Club there and took up hiking and snowshoeing. She also spent time reading (she was in two book clubs), knitting, and gardening. She was an avid movie goer. Barbara was an active volunteer with a number of organizations, including the Bend Library and the Humane Society. She enjoyed bowling with a group for seniors and having lunch with friends. Barbara loved her family and was an active part of her granddaughters' lives. She cared for Walter until the very end. Barbara is survived by daughters Courtenay Hrubesky and Elizabeth Schneider; daughter-in-law Pamela Key; son-in-law Marc Schneider; granddaughters Sara and Molly Schneider; sisters Helen Hamilton of Peoria, Illinois, Elaine Maloney of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Kathy Mauger of Chatham, Illiinois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Our lives will never be quite the same and we will miss her forever. Barbara's desire was that she be mourned privately. Please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon (hsco.org) or the Bethlehem Inn (bethleheminn.org) in her memory.