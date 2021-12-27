May 31, 1920 - Dec. 22, 2021

Centenarian, Barbara Chelena Speelman born in May 1920 in Fredericktown PA, passed away peacefully at home, December 22 in Oregon, aged 101. She is survived by her eldest daughter and caregiver Barbara, son-in-law George Edwards, grandchildren Elizabeth and Stephen, granddaughter-in-law Kathrine, and great-grandson Finnegan.

Barbara was the 6th of 9 children, and the last surviving of her first generation, East Slavic parents. She lived her first nine decades in Western Pennsylvania, mostly in Clarion with her husband of 59 years, Charles Speelman, who passed in 1997. After the loss of her youngest daughter in 2009 she left for Oregon to be with her daughter Barbara.

She will be laid to rest in Western Pennsylvania alongside her departed husband and youngest daughter