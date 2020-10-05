Barbara “Barb” Job
February 18, 1935 - September 27, 2020
Barbara “Barb” Job passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Bend, Oregon. Private inurnment services will be held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, Bend. A public Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring.
Barbara Joan Job was born to Bill and Rose Murray on February 18, 1935 in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in Portland with her younger brother, Leslie Murray. Barbara graduated from Grant High School in Portland in 1954. After high school, she was accepted into the nursing program at Providence Hospital in Portland, that was directed by Sister Elizabeth Ann.
Barbara graduated as a Registered Nurse, R.N., in 1957. Shortly after graduation, she met her beloved husband, Clarence “Joe” Job. They were married April 12, 1958, at St. Francis of Assisi in Portland, Oregon. After marriage, the young couple moved to Montana where their son and daughter were born. Before permanently returning to Oregon, they lived and worked in Washington, California, and Indiana. In 1975, they settled in their favorite town of Bend. Barb worked as an R.N. at St. Charles Hospital when it was located downtown. She hung up her nursing cap after completing her last shift at St. Charles in 1999.
After retirement, Barb and Joe traveled to Germany, Hawaii and Nova Scotia. In retirement, Barb would sneak off with her girlfriends to see her favorite singer musicians - James Taylor or Kenny Rogers. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her beloved poodle, Wendy, and visiting her childhood beach house in Long Beach, Washington. Barbara was preceded in passing by her husband, Clarence “Joe” Job, and her brother, Leslie Murray. She is survived by her son, Gerald “Jerry” Job; her daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Washburn; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Barb’s family and friends will miss her very much, but in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Humane Society.
Great thanks to Partners in Care Hospice and her neighborhood friend and fellow nurse, Peggy.