Barbara Ann Robinson
1937 - 2021
July 1, 2021, Our Dearly Loved Barbara Ann Robinson passed on peacefully at home in Bend, Oregon at the age of 84. Barbara was born to Glen and Mildred Dodson in High Ridge, Province of Alberta Canada in 1937. Her family would later Homestead to Salem, Oregon where she was raised and in 1955, graduated from North Salem High School. While in Salem she met her first husband, Gary Mahnkey, with whom she would marry in 1957. That marriage brought her a reason for living; her two sons, Dennis Alan Mahnkey and Timothy Dee Mahnkey. Dennis gave Barbara her one and only and beloved grandchild, Jillian, in 1982, with whom she had a very special and unique bond. Gary and Barbara divorced in 1994, and she went on a new journey. One of traveling and of friends. It was during that time she met Charles Martin in 1999 and they were wed in 2000. Charles got sick and passed away in 2007. Later in Life she found her Love, Vernon Robinson. They were wed in Reno in 2010 and he remained at her side through the end.
Barbara raised and nurtured so many of this communities’ children during the 20 years she operated a daycare out of her home in Bend. She left an impact and touched the hearts of many of Central Oregon families. A devout Christian, she cared for and loved all God’s people, especially her family. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could ask for.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Vern Robinson, her son, Timothy Mahnkey, granddaughter, Jillian Henderson, her husband Merritt and their 3 lovely children Tyler, Colby, and Brodie, her beloved great-grandchildren, as well as numerous other family members and her many friends. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service to celebrate the life and love of Barbara Ann Robinson will be held at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, in their chapel on Saturday, July 10th at 1:00pm. 105 NW Irving Ave Bend Oregon 97703. (541)-382-2471.