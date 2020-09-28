Barbara Ann Bailey
March 20, 1928 - September 19, 2020
Barbara Ann Bailey died Saturday, September 19th at the age of 92. She was born in 1928 to Pearl and Leslie Bailey in Kokomo, Indiana. At the age of five, the family moved to Oakmont, Pennsylvania, where she later graduated from Oakmont High School. In August 1950, Barbara married John Kerstetter. They had two children, Troy and Holly.
While they were stationed in Hawaii for a few years, Barbara volunteered to provide support to wounded soldiers returning home. After moving back to Pennsylvania, she majored in writing at the University of Pittsburgh and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in 1956. She also took graduate level courses in writing.
Barbara taught oil painting for Allegheny County Community College in Pennsylvania for 35 years. She founded an art framing company, Vincent’s Custom Framing, with her friend and partner Alan Lubay, which they ran together for 17 years before Barbara moved to Sunriver, Oregon in 2000.
An accomplished oil painter, pastel artist and handmade card enthusiast, she shared her sense of humor, wisdom and artistic talents with her friends, family and community.
She volunteered for many years at the Sunriver Nature Center, Mirror Pond Gallery and Sunriver Area Public Library, where she served as art committee chair. “Volunteering is the best way to meet people and make friends,” said Barbara. “You can’t meet new friends if you don’t leave the house.”
Barbara’s oil painting, Westmoreland, (signed Barbara Kerstetter) was featured in the February 2017 issue of American Art Review and was originally part of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh’s annual exhibition at the Carnegie Museum of Art. It was one of 80 selected works in the Pittsburgh Public Schools permanent collection to be featured in a centennial exhibition at the Senator John Heinz History Center.
Barbara moved to Cascades of Bend assisted living in 2016. She enjoyed painting watercolors, wearing purple, visiting with friends and family, and having a chai tea latte with a chocolate-chocolate cupcake. Barbara is survived by her son Troy Kerstetter, daughter Holly Sheets, and close friends and extended family throughout the country.
Barbara made a lasting difference to those whose lives she touched with her quick wit, artistic gifts, teaching and loving friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sunriver Nature Center and the Humane Society of Central Oregon.