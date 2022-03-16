May 12, 1927 - February 24, 2022
Bud Evert was a hard-working, self-made, giant of a man with a twinkle in his eye and unwavering loyalty and love for his family. Strong until the end, Bud passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022, at the age of 'almost 95' surrounded by the love and tender care of his family.
Bud is survived by the love of his life, Beverly A. Evert, his wife of 67 years, and his four adult children Lisa (David) McDonald, Brad (Shannon) Evert, Brett (Rayna) Evert, and Alana (Eric) Hughson. He was 'Grampa Bud' to 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grands, which he enjoyed immensely. Bud is also survived by his brother, Thomas J. Evert of Chicago.
During WWll Bud proudly served in the Navy, stationed in the Philippines. As a veteran, it was with great respect that Bud and Bev had the privilege to travel to Washington, DC as part of the 2017 Central Oregon WWII Memorial Honor Flight.
The year Bud turned 40, being a modern-day pioneer with an entrepreneurial spirit, he decided he wanted to spend his life in a small town with big mountains. He sold his trucking business and his home, loaded up a U-Haul, and moved his family of six to Aspen, Colorado. Bud and Bev built the Gastof Evert into a beloved ski lodge at the base of Ajax Mountain and remained there until Aspen was discovered by the masses.
As Aspen was exploding, Bud and Bev read an article in The Readers Digest about a small town, population 9,000, built along the banks of the Deschutes River in Bend, and a road trip was planned. The first night they stayed in Bend they called their kids to say they had found our new family home. Bud scouted the region in 1970, then purchased his dream acreage on Bend's west side, launching his vision for The Entrada Lodge on Century Drive. Bud added to the Entrada property through the years, building a second hotel in Bend, The Best Western Woodstone Inn, before retiring in 1979 when his sons stepped up to take over his beloved business.
Bud was happiest driving his old green Dodge pickup to his favorite fishing holes on the river or spending the day on one of many favorite Central Oregon lakes in his little boat. Bud was a true fisherman that didn't eat fish but loved a good old-fashioned buffet or family BBQ any day of the week.
Bud was always up for adventure and loved any excuse to drive his Caddy as he and Bev traveled the USA from coast to coast. They were fortunate to travel much of the world as well, always sharing their wanderlust for new places, new faces, and new adventures.
Throughout his life, Bud's motto was always 'family first', and we all felt his limitless support and love. We still do. Our Celebration of Life will be a private family affair this summer, along the banks of the Deschutes, near his favorite fishing holes. All the favorite Grandpa Bud stories will be shared.
Donations to honor Bud's life well-lived can be made to Partners In Care / Hospice of Bend, in gratitude for the grace, care, and love they shared with Bud and our family.