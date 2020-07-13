Audrey Karp
December 14, 1929 June 15, 2020
Audrey Karp passed away peacefully at her home in Bend, Oregon on June 15, 2020. Her death was of natural causes at age 90. Motivated by her passion for nutrition, she enjoyed an active, healthy and independent life.
Audrey was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of noted attorney Morris Podell and Florence Podell. She, her husband, Richard Karp and their three children, migrated to California in the 1950s. She retired to Bend in 2005 to be near her only grandson, Alexander Dean. Audrey resided at the Mountain Laurel Lodge, surrounded by many loved friends.
An interest in political news made Audrey a go-to source of information for all that knew her. She proudly boasted of watching “every minute of the Watergate hearings” and urged others to view “uninterrupted” coverage of events on CSPAN. She was active in the Bend Democratic Party and woke before dawn most mornings to watch MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Scarborough.
Nothing, however, matched Audrey’s devotion to her family. Daughters, Cindy Karp of Florida and Stacy Karp Dean, son-in-law Barry Dean, grandson Alexander Dean and his girlfriend Taylor Jade Perkins, all of Bend, survive her. Her son, Steven Karp passed away in Bend in 2014 following a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Benjamin and Francis Podell, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Alhadeff and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Alan Olshan. Audrey’s final resting place is in the Mt. Sinai Cemetery in the hills overlooking Los Angeles. Please consider a donation in her memory to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund. https://www.feedingamerica.org/