Audrey Jane Hammelev McDonald
1935 - 2020
Audrey June Hammelev McDonald, 85 of Bend, Oregon, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Waukegan, Illinois, on June 15, 1935 and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Mickey and Minnie (Lemke) Hammelev. She attended Friedens Lutheran School and graduated from Kenosha High School. Audrey also attended the University of Wisconsin.
On August 31, 1957, she was married to William B. McDonald at Paine Field Air Force Base in a dual military wedding with their good friends, Gene and Jeanette Hamby.
Audrey worked as an airline _ight attendant (she would say stewardess) with Northwest Orient Airlines out of Seattle, and later as a realtor with Sunriver Realty in Sunriver, Oregon for over 30 years.
Audrey was a kind and generous person. She dedicated much of her life to the welfare of others. She volunteered tirelessly in the classrooms of her grandchildren and for her two children who taught locally. She spent her summers in relentless pursuit of cheap school supplies for the dozens of fully stocked backpacks she would give to students each fall. She enjoyed spending time with her PEO group, and preparing events for the Assistance League of Bend.
Audrey loved to play Bridge with her friends, creating photo albums and calendars for her family, watching her grandchildren’s milestones, and blowing out birthday candles twice (once for a photo and the second for an even better photo!) But most of all, she loved Christmas.
Audrey will be remembered by her husband of 62 years, Bill McDonald, her four children, Tammy (David) Burgard, Wendy (Justin) McDonald, Mickey (Jacquie) McDonald, Scott (Amy) McDonald, her seven grandchildren, Hogan, Gunnar (Emma), Jake, Brit, Piper, Chase and Claire, and her friends in the Touchmark community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Hammelev. A family Luau will occur near Christmas. In lieu of _owers consider a donation to the Assistance League of Bend – PO Box 115, Bend, OR 97709, or on their donation website.