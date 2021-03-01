Arthur Kelly Conrad Jr. MD
October 18, 1951 - February 15, 2021
Kelly passed away in his home on February 15, 2021 due to cardiac arrest.
Kelly was born on October 18, 1951 in Conrad, MT. He had a deep love for the Big Sky country and enjoyed spending every summer in Whitefish, MT with his family. Kelly was a type 1 diabetic from the age of 3, which inspired him to dedicate his life to medicine and serving others. He studied pre-med at Carroll College. After attending the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, he moved to UNC Chapel Hill for residency, where his son, A.K., was born. His first daughter, Caitlin, was born in Rochester, Minnesota, while completing his fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. His second daughter, Naime, was born in Bend in 1986, where he practiced medicine for over 30 years.
Kelly was a stellar student and a lifelong learner. He had a wicked sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He had a tender heart and was not afraid to show his love and affection. He enjoyed the finer things in life including golf, cigars and bubble baths. Much like his medical subspecialties, he was equally passionate about his favorite college basketball teams, the Tarheels and Zags. His children were his greatest pride and joy. He taught them what mattered; compassion and kindness, the value of hard work and family, and the healing quality of humor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Jerry Conrad. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Berge; his children, A.K. Conrad, Caitlin Conrad Fields (Jeremy) and Naime Conrad; grandson, Karsten Fields; siblings, Cindy Brown, Bill Conrad and Lisa Clark; and numerous nieces.
He was loved tremendously and will be deeply missed. There will never be another Kelly Conrad, Dad, Daddio, Daddykins, Dolemite. We are proud to be his family and find comfort knowing he lived an extraordinary life and is now resting easy.
Donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org in his memory.
Tentatively a memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at the Bend Golf and Country Club. An additional notice will be placed in the Bulletin in early June to give service details.