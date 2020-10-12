Arthur Herbert Moon
3/11/1922 - 9/22/2020
Arthur Herbert Moon passed away peacefully on September
22, 2020 after living a wonderful life of 98 years.
He was born on March 11, 1922 in Chico, California to Herbert
and Mary Frances (Clark) Moon. After his parents died
from tuberculosis in 1926 and 1927, Art and his brother, Bob,
lived in a tuberculosis sanitarium in Woodburn. Then their
grandmother raised them in Hubbard, Oregon until her
passing, when their aunt took them in.
Art graduated from Hubbard, worked in the shipyards in
Portland, then in 1942 went into the Army Air Corps during
WWII, serving in Europe, as a tailgunner in a B-17. He
received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with
two Oak Leaf Clusters, the EAME Theater Service Medal with
four stars and the Good Conduct Medal. After the war he
attended Oregon State College.
He met Frances Ojeda at a dance when he was stationed in
Colorado before going overseas. They were married for 59
years, from 1944 to 2003, when she passed away.
Art owned a lumber yard for a number of years, then was
yard manager and retired from Parr Lumber in the Portland
area. He enjoyed skiing, swimming, golf and mountain
climbing, for which he received a number of Peak Climbing
Certifications from the Mazamas. He moved to Bend in 2004
to live near his son. He enjoyed camping trips and golfed five
days a week until the age of 90. He also enjoyed dancing,
bicycling, playing pinochle and other card/table games.
He is survived by his son, Thane (Susie) Moon, grandchildren
Misti (Reid) Schiewe and Marci (Marty) Johnston, four greatgrandchildren, and his sister-in-law Florence (Lloyd) Ivie, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife,
brother, and grandson, Brad Buckley.
Art will be remembered for his love of family, friends, humor,
and the outdoors. He will be missed on this earth but always
in our hearts.
A private remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial
contributions may be made to the 447th Bomb Group, 201
Jackpine Drive, Michigan City IN 46360-2713, or Partners in
Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend OR 97701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Autumn Funerals of
Bend.