Arlene H. Blackwell of Bend, OR
Dec. 5, 1935 - Sept. 24, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com.
Services: A private family graveside service is being held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, Bend.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions may be made in Arlene’s name to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or mail to PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123