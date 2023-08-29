Arlene Elizabeth Bowden

Arlene passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born in Portland, Oregon, to Pat and Betty Exel, she grew up in the same city. She graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Oregon State University.
In 1971 she married Larry Bowden and remained married until her death. Her two children were born in 1974 and 1976. She moved with her family to Bend in 1979.
In the 1980's she worked at the Good Food Store as a clerk. Later she worked for the Sisters School District as a teacher's aide, coached the girls track team, and instructed an aerobics class for students.
During the 1990's Arlene realized her dream of owning and operating her own retail store, opening Tradewinds Imports in downtown Bend, which closed in 2001. She loved her store and employees and the community she served.
Arlene was an exceptional mother, and deeply cherished her family and friends. She also loved travel. Besides attending trade shows around the country as a buyer for her store, she visited Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia, Europe and Indonesia.
Arlene was creative and artistic. She painted, did calligraphy, was an accomplished photographer, and loved music and dancing. She also loved being outdoors and being physically active through walking, gardening, cross country skiing, sailing, and hiking.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Bowden, her son, Justin Bowden, and her daughter, Jenny Bowden King, who is married to Albert King and has a son, Henry King. Her brother, Bob Exel, and her sister, Ann Van Duyn also survive her.
Arlene's passing was too soon, and we will always miss her. As of now, no memorial or gathering is scheduled. In lieu of cards and flowers, please donate to Partners in Care of Bend in her honor.