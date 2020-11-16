April Rae Polan (Moore)
1951 - 2020
April Rae Polan (Moore), Born April 8, 1951, passed away peacefully at home in La Pine, Oregon, after losing her battle with cancer on November 1, 2020. She was best known as a woman with a warm heart, who loved fishing and traveling with her husband and partner
of 10 years.
Survivors include: Husband, Jerry. Children: Lisa, Amy, Christopher, Evyonn, Candy and Melissa as well as one brother, three sisters, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, extended family and friends. April was preceded by two son’s, Brian and Erick, and parents Margaret and Clifford.
A gathering to celebrate her life is being planned for Spring 2021 in
La Pine, Oregon when weather is more agreeable for travel.