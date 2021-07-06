Anthony J. Bryant Clough of Bend, OR
January 9, 2004 - June 28, 2021
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend. www.bairdfh.com
Services: All community members are invited to honor AJ’s memory and legacy with a viewing at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 located at Victory Baptist Church in Bend (1034 NE 11th St).
Contributions may be made to:
Anthony’s Go Fund me: https://gofund.me/7fe6b40c
Victory Baptist Church 1034 NE 11th St, Bend, OR 97701 (541) 318-6350 https://www.victoryforyou.church/