Anthony J Bryant Clough
January 9, 2004 - June 28, 2021
Anthony J Bryant Clough, also known as AJ, aged 17, entered eternity under tragic circumstances the night of June 28, 2021. AJ was born January 9, 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. AJ’s family relocated to Bend in July of 2006, when he was just two years old. AJ is survived by his parents Rick Collins and Lynelle Clough; and siblings Junior, Destinee, and Maddison; and shepherd-doodle fur babies Bear and Blu.
AJ made a big impact in the Central Oregon community in his short 17 years. He was a caring, kind, and loving young man who knew how to make friends easily and make people feel important and noticed. He was compassionate and always happy to help those in need. AJ was a vivacious young man, full of life and energy, and always ready for an adventure. He very much enjoyed playing sports such as football and basketball. AJ had a goofy side and would often times play pranks on family and friends. It is no surprise that he enjoyed good food and seemed to have an appetite that could not be satisfied! AJ had experienced many difficulties and dark times in his short life, but one thing is without doubt: he was an exceptionally resilient young man. During his junior year, AJ began working at Papa Murphy’s part time while also getting himself on track to graduate from Mountain View High School in June of 2022; he was so looking forward to his senior year and being able to experience all the “senior” things.
Unfortunately, AJ’s dreams and aspirations were cut short. AJ will never get to experience his senior year of high school. AJ had just received his license four days before his passing, but will never have the chance to pick out his first car. AJ will never have the chance to mature into an honorable young man. AJ will never become the inventor-entrepreneur his mother always believed he would become. AJ will never have the chance to meet and marry the lady of his dreams. AJ will never have the chance to become a loving and doting father.
Any and all community members are invited to honor AJ’s memory and legacy with a viewing at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 located at Victory Baptist Church in Bend (1034 NE 11th St).
Memorial contributions can be made to the family for help with funeral expenses (https://gofund.me/7fe6b40c) or to Victory Baptist Church (https://www.victoryforyou.church/give/)
Please visit www.bairdfh.com to leave condolences and loving memories.