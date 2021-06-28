Annette Sternfeld of Bend, OR

February 23, 1935 - June 19, 2021

Arrangements:

Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Sternfeld family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.

Services:

There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. No service will be held at this time.

Contributions may be made to:

American Cancer Society; Relay for Life

250 Williams Street NW

Atlanta, GA 30303

800.227.2345

www.cancer.org/involved/

fundraise/relay-for-life.html